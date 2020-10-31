La version finale d'iOS 14.2 en approche


Après un mois et demi de développement, la version finale d'iOS 14.2 est en approche. Apple vient en effet de mettre à la disposition des développeurs la version Golden Master de cette future mise à jour, un stade final désormais appelé Release Candidate comme dans le reste de l'industrie. Si aucun bug majeur n'est détecté, c'est donc cette version qui sera déployée pour le grand public, sans doute dans le courant de la semaine prochaine.


iOS 14.2 Release Candidate

Cette ultime version bêta corrige le bug qui faisait apparaître une notification à chaque déverrouillage, et reprend bien sûr les différentes petites nouveautés mises en place avec les précédentes versions bêtas comme les nouveaux emojis, les nouveaux fonds d'écran et l'intégration de Shazam dans le centre de contrôle. Voici les notes de version complète, en anglais seulement pour le moment :

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:
• Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more
• Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions
• Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
• Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
• Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged
• Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing
• New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home
• Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay
• Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio
• Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:
• Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock
• Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched
• The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode
• Reminders could default to times in the past
• Photos widget may not display content
• Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit
• Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops
• Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls
• The screen could be black during Netflix video playback
• Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri
• Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened
• Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users
• Audio is incorrectly labeled as "Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard
• Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly -Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

MICHEL PEPPER

Aujourd'hui à 13:51

Il est toujours dommage que rien ne soit prévu pour résoudre le problème de la chute d'autonomie depuis la mise à jour et bien que Apple reconnaisse le fait.
... Mon iPhone ne tient plus la journée. Cela a changé du jour au lendemain...

