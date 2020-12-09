Version finale en approche pour iOS 14.3 et watchOS 7.2


C'est la semaine prochaine que seront lancés les AirPods Max, qui ont été présentés hier, ainsi que le service Apple Fitness+ dans certains pays anglophones. Pour prendre en charge ces nouveautés, Apple va mettre en place des mises à jour pour iOS ainsi que watchOS. iOS va passer en version 14.3, et watchOS en version 7.2. Pour ce qui est d'iOS, Apple va en profiter pour mettre en place d'autres petites nouveautés et une version Release Candidate a été envoyée aux développeurs hier soir. Si tout ce passe bien, c'est cette version qui sera déployée pour le grand public en début de semaine prochaine.


iOS 14.3 Release Candidate

Parmi les nouveautés d'iOS 14.3, on retrouvera notamment la prise en charge du format ProRAW de l'iPhone 12 Pro ainsi que de la manette de la PS5. De nombreuses petites corrections de bugs seront également de la partie. Voici l'intégralité des notes de version, en anglais uniquement pour le moment.

Apple Fitness+
• A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
• New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
• Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
• Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
• Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max
• Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
• High fidelity audio for rich sound
• Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
• Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
• Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos
• Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
• Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
• Option to record video at 25 fps
• Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy
• New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app
• An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
• Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
• Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips
• Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health
• Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather
• Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
• Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
• Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari
• Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:
• Some MMS messages may not be received
• Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
• Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
• App folders may fail to open
• Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
• Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
• MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
• Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
• The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

