Version finale en approche pour iOS 14.3 et watchOS 7.2

Apple Fitness+
• A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
• New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
• Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
• Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
• Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States
AirPods Max
• Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
• High fidelity audio for rich sound
• Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
• Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
• Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Photos
• Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
• Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
• Option to record video at 25 fps
• Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Privacy
• New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
TV app
• An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
• Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
• Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Clips
• Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center
Health
• Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions
Weather
• Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
• Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
• Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Safari
• Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
• Some MMS messages may not be received
• Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
• Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
• App folders may fail to open
• Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
• Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
• MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
• Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
• The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver
