Sortie imminente pour macOS Big Sur 11.1

11 décembre 2020 à 07:50


macOS 11.1 va sortir dans les prochains jours, sans doute en tout début de semaine prochaine : Apple a hier soir mis à la disposition des développeurs une version Release Candidate de cette mise à jour. Ce nouveau terme remplace les fameuses Golden Master et désigne les versions bêtas finales, celles qui seront déployées pour le grand public si aucun bug majeur n'est détecté.


macOS 11.1 RC

Cette version "RC" de macOS 11.1 est accompagnée des notes de version de la mise à jour qui nous résument l'ensemble des nouveautés. Elles sont pour le moment uniquement disponibles en anglais. On y apprend que cette mise à jour permettra la prise en charge des AirPods Max qui sortiront mardi, du format ProRAW de l'iPhone 12 Pro sur l'application Photos (un format qui nécessitera iOS 14.3), une nouvelle option pour l'orientation des applications iOS sur les Macs avec puce Apple M1, le moteur de recherche Ecosia sur Safari, une réorganisation des onglets pour Apple TV+, et bien sûr un certain nombre de corrections de bugs.

AirPods Max
• Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
• High fidelity audio for rich sound
• Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
• Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
• Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Apple TV
• An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
• Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
• Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

Apple News
• Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center

App Store
• New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
• In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
• New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen

Photos
• Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Safari
• Ecosia search engine option in Safari

Air Quality
• Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland
• Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

This release also addresses the following issues:
• QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina
• Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center
• Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch
• Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models
• LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1

Vos réactions (1)

Fandepomme

Aujourd'hui à 09:30

Tant mieux, car Big Sur n'est pas exempt de bugs ! Le système m'annonce au 1er lancement de certaines applications comme Word et Affinity Photo que je n'ai pas les droits nécessaires pour le faire. Au 2ème lancement, tout est ok ! Bizarre ??? Les OS de la Pomme ne sont plus ce qu'ils étaient ! Dommage !

