Sortie imminente pour macOS Big Sur 11.1

11 décembre 2020 à 07:50
AirPods Max
• Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
• High fidelity audio for rich sound
• Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
• Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
• Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Apple TV
• An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
• Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
• Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
Apple News
• Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center
App Store
• New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
• In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play
iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
• New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen
Photos
• Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Safari
• Ecosia search engine option in Safari
Air Quality
• Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland
• Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
This release also addresses the following issues:
• QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina
• Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center
• Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch
• Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models
• LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1
Fandepomme
Aujourd'hui à 09:30
Tant mieux, car Big Sur n'est pas exempt de bugs ! Le système m'annonce au 1er lancement de certaines applications comme Word et Affinity Photo que je n'ai pas les droits nécessaires pour le faire. Au 2ème lancement, tout est ok ! Bizarre ??? Les OS de la Pomme ne sont plus ce qu'ils étaient ! Dommage !