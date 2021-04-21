iOS 14.5 sera lancé la semaine prochaine


La version finale d'iOS 14.5, en développement depuis le début du mois de février, arrivera la semaine prochaine ! C'est Apple qui l'a annoncé dans son communiqué de presse de lancement des AirTags hier soir : cette version est en effet indispensable pour la prise en charge du petit traqueur Bluetooth d'Apple, qui sera officiellement disponible le vendredi 30 avril. Dans la foulée de l'événement, Apple a envoyé aux développeurs la version Release Candidate d'iOS 14.5, celle qui sera déployée la semaine prochaine si aucun bug majeur ne pose problème d'ici-là.


iOS 14.5 nouveautés

Il y a de nombreuses nouveautés au sein d'iOS 14.5. Parmi les évolutions majeures repérées ces dernières semaines, on retrouve la possibilité d'utiliser l'Apple Watch pour déverrouiller l'iPhone lorsque Face ID détecte que l'utilisateur porte un masque, la prise en charge de la 5G en double SIM, des manettes de la PlayStation 5 et de la Xbox Series X, la possibilité de changer l'app de musique par défaut sur Siri, de nouvelles options pour Apple Music, y compris le partage des paroles, sans oublier l'intégration de la recherche d'objets de marques tierces dans l'application Localiser, de quelques nouveaux emojis et de la recherche d'emojis sur iPad. iOS 14.5 embarque également un outil de réétalonnage de batterie pour l'iPhone 11, et deux nouvelles voix pour Siri en anglais américain.

Voici les notes de version complètes, en anglais uniquement pour le moment :
Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch
• Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

AirTag and Find My
• Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app
• Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models
• AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker
• The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby
• Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

Emoji
• Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji
• New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri
• Siri now includes more diverse voice options
• Incoming calls can be announced with Siri, including who is calling, when you're wearing your AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free
• Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking Siri to FaceTime a list of contacts or a group name from Messages
• Emergency contacts can be called by asking Siri

Privacy
• App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers

Apple Music
• Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation
• City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts
• Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening
• Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access
• Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis
• Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

5G improvements
• Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using cellular data on iPhone 12 models
• Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models
• 5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on iPhone 12 models

News
• Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues
• All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Maps
• Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling Siri on your iPhone or on CarPlay
• Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking Siri or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA

Reminders
• Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date
• Option to print your reminder lists

Translate
• Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button

Gaming
• Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support

Fitness+
• Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices

CarPlay
• ETA in Apple Maps can be easily shared while driving with new Siri or keyboard controls in CarPlay

This release also fixes the following issues:
• Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances
• Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search
• Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads
• Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device
• Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings
• iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari
• iCloud Keychain could be prevented from turning off
• Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours
• Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11 models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users (https://support.apple.com/HT212247)
• Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on iPhone 12 models
• AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching
• AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

Vos réactions (2)

Idem

Aujourd'hui à 09:41

Grosse grosse MAJ, je l'attendais celle là. Pour la Privacity section.

Ludo-le-ludo

Aujourd'hui à 10:11

Exactement ce que j’allais dire. La section privacy est la seule chose que j’attends dans cette release.
Cf le livre , « l’Age du capitalisme de surveillance », une enquête complète, dingue et flippante. La vie privée deviendra de plus en plus le sujet clé dans notre société et donc pour les roadmaps de géant comme Apple.
A suivre...

Vous devez être connecté à notre forum pour pouvoir poster un commentaire.

