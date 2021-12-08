Les nouveautés de macOS Monterey 12.1, en version RC


La sortie de macOS Monterey 12.1 approche ! Hier soir, c'est la version RC, pour Release Candidate, qui a été envoyée aux développeurs. En clair, c'est une version qu'Apple estime suffisamment aboutie pour être déployée auprès du grand public : si cette version RC ne rencontre pas de problème majeur dans les prochains jours, c'est alors celle-ci qui deviendra la version finale.

Qui dit version RC dit publication de la liste des nouveautés, que vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous. On retrouve bien sûr la fonctionnalité SharePlay pour le partage de contenus multimédias via FaceTime, déjà en place avec iOS 15.1 et tvOS 15.1 depuis la fin du mois d'octobre. Il y a également la prise en charge de l'abonnement d'Apple Music réservé à Siri, un redesign des souvenirs dans l'application Photos, des alertes pour les enfants en cas de photos contenant de la nudité dans l'application Messages, la mise en place des contacts légataires comme sur iOS 15.2 ou encore un nouvel onglet "Store" sur l'application TV. La fonctionnalité Commande universelle est toujours absente.

macOS 12.1 règle également un certain nombre de bugs, dont le bug de Toucher pour cliquer sur certains portables, les bugs à la lecture de vidéos HDR sur YouTube, un bug de recharge avec MagSafe 3 sur les derniers MacBook Pro et des bugs conduisant au placement de menus sous l'encoche de ces Macs.


macOS 12.1

Voici la liste complète des nouveautés communiquée par Apple, uniquement en anglais pour le moment :
macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This update also includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

SharePlay
• SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps
• Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward
• Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak
• Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Apple Music Voice Plan
• Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri
• Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes
• Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Photos
• Memories has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages
• New Memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories

Messages
• Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity
• Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search
• Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID
• Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

TV App
• Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:
• Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses
• Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts
• Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:
• Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library
• Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks
• External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C
• HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic
• Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers
• MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down

Des liens n'apparaissent pas ? Des images sont manquantes ? Votre bloqueur de pub vous joue des tours.
Pour visualiser tout notre contenu, merci de désactiver votre bloqueur de pub !

PARTAGER SUR :

Sur le même sujet

SharePlay arrivera sur le Mac avec macOS 12.1
iOS 15.2 et macOS 12.1 masquent l'adresse e-mail
macOS 12.1 règle un bug de Toucher pour cliquer
macOS 12 Monterey est disponible pour tous
Réagir
Vous devez être connecté à notre forum pour pouvoir poster un commentaire.

Plus loin Connexion
Plus loin Inscription
Les dernières news
 Une Apple Watch pour les sports extrêmes en 2022 ? Un iPhone SE 4 plus grand pour 2023 ?
Les AirPods Pro 2 seraient lancés à l'automne 2022 Lancement imminent pour Apple Music Voice
Les derniers bons plans
 Un iPad Pro de 1 To cellulaire de 2020 à 999,99 € Des MacBook Pro de 2021 à -10% chez Amazon 20 € de remise sur l'Apple Watch SE Le pack de quatre AirTags à 104 €
Sur le forum
Accueil News Les nouveautés de macOS Monterey 12.1, en version RC
© 2004 - 2021 Consomac Mentions légales Flux RSS Contact Recherche
Suivez-nous : Twitter - Facebook