Bientôt la sortie pour iOS 15.4, en version RC


Dans la foulée de la conférence d'hier soir, Apple a livré la version Release Candidate d'iOS 15.4 aux développeurs. La version RC est celle qui sera distribuée en tant que version finale si aucun problème majeur n'est détecté dans les prochains jours. On est donc tout proche de la sortie, qui devrait avoir lieu la semaine prochaine pour une prise en charge optimale des nouveaux iPhone SE et iPad Air qui seront disponibles le 18 mars.




iOS 15.4 apporte plusieurs nouveautés majeures, dont la principale est le bon fonctionnement de Face ID lorsque l'utilisateur porte un masque sur l'iPhone 12 ou plus récent. Il y a de nouveaux emojis, l'intégration du pass vaccinal aux apps Cartes et Santé, la prise en charge de la fonctionnalité ProMotion sur toutes les apps sur l'iPhone 13 Pro, sans oublier la fonctionnalité Commande universelle pour l'iPad avec iPadOS 15.4 et les Macs sous macOS 12.3. Il y a de multiples autres petites évolutions ici et là, et la mise à jour apporte également certaines corrections de bugs.

Voici les notes de version, uniquement disponible en anglais pour le moment :
Face ID
* Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and newer
* Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask

Emoji
* New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are now available in emoji keyboard
* Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

FaceTime
* SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps

Siri
* Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer
* Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

Vaccine cards
* EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health enables you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, lab results, and recovery records
* COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:
* Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)
* Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes
* iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings
* News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab
* Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders
* Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders
* Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings
* Close-up in Magnifier uses the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects
* Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:
* Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers
* News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped
* Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library
* Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app
* Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center

Des liens n'apparaissent pas ? Des images sont manquantes ? Votre bloqueur de pub vous joue des tours.
Pour visualiser tout notre contenu, merci de désactiver votre bloqueur de pub !

PARTAGER SUR :

Sur le même sujet

iOS 15.4 : Face ID fonctionne enfin avec un masque !
Le pass vaccinal intégré à Cartes et Santé avec iOS 15.4
De nouveaux emojis avec iOS 15.4 et macOS 12.3
iOS 15.4 : ProMotion arrive pour toutes les apps

Vos réactions (1)

magister

Aujourd'hui à 12:49

Apple intègre Face ID avec un masque le jour même où ce dernier ne devient plus obligatoire et le passe vaccinal aux applis Cartes et Santé alors qu'il est en toute fin de course...

Réagir
Vous devez être connecté à notre forum pour pouvoir poster un commentaire.

Plus loin Connexion
Plus loin Inscription
Les dernières news
 Une puce M1 modifiée pour la refonte du MacBook Air ? Apple commercialise des câbles Thunderbolt 4 Pro Apple TV+ se met au sport avec le baseball américain
Apple M1 Ultra : un premier benchmark prometteur
Les derniers bons plans
100 € de remise sur les MacBook Air et Pro M1 L'AirTag à 29,99 € au lieu de 35 €, les quatre à 98 €
L'Apple Watch SE à partir de 261 € (-13%)
Les MacBook Pro 14'' et 16'' en promo, jusqu'à -219 €
Sur le forum
Accueil News Bientôt la sortie pour iOS 15.4, en version RC
© 2004 - 2022 Consomac Mentions légales Flux RSS Contact Recherche
Suivez-nous : Twitter - Facebook