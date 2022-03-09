Sortie la semaine prochaine pour macOS 12.3


La sortie est proche pour macOS 12.3. Dans la foulée de la conférence d'hier soir, Apple a distribué la version Release Candidate de la future mise à jour aux développeurs. Si elle ne pose pas de problème particulier, c'est cette version RC qui fera office de version finale lors de sa sortie la semaine prochaine. Apple n'a en effet plus que quelques jours pour sortir macOS 12.3, qui est indispensable pour la bonne prise en charge du Mac Studio et de l'écran Studio Display qui ont été présentés hier soir et qui seront disponibles le 18 mars.


macOS 12.3 RC

La grosse nouveauté de macOS 12.3, c'est la fonctionnalité Commande universelle, qui restera en version bêta pendant un temps. Il y a également de nouveaux emojis, des améliorations pour l'audio spatial sur les Macs avec puce M1, de multiples autres petites nouveautés secondaires et des corrections de bugs.

Voici les notes de version de macOS 12.3, uniquement disponibles en anglais pour le moment :
macOS 12.3 adds Universal Control so you can use a single mouse and keyboard across your Mac and iPad. This release also includes new emoji, dynamic head tracking for Music, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

Universal Control (beta)
• Universal Control allows you to use a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac
• Text can be typed on either Mac or iPad and you can drag and drop files between them

Spatial Audio
• Dynamic head tracking is available in Music with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip
• Customizable spatial audio settings for Off, Fixed, and Head Tracked are now in Control Center with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Emoji
• New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are available in emoji keyboard
• Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:
• Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options
• Podcasts app adds episode filter for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes
• Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)
• Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders
• Saved passwords can now include your own notes
• Battery capacity readings have improved accuracy

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:
• News widgets in Today View may not open articles when clicked
• Audio may sound distorted while watching video in the Apple TV app
• Some photos and videos may be unintentionally moved when organizing albums in Photos

