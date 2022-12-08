iOS 16.2 en version RC, les nouveautés


Apple a hier soir distribué aux développeurs la version RC, pour Release Candidate, d'iOS 16.2 : c'est cette version qui sera mise à la disposition du grand public si aucun pépin majeur n'est détecté dans les prochains jours. A priori, la version finale d'iOS 16.2 devrait sortir le lundi 12 décembre. Il s'agira d'une version plutôt riche en nouveautés.

iOS 16.2 accueille l'application de tableau blanc Freeform, qui avait été présentée en même temps qu'iOS 16 en juin dernier. Elle ajoute également les fonctionnalités de karaoké d'Apple Music Sing qui ont été annoncées cette semaine. Il y a également de nouvelles options de personnalisation de l'écran verrouillé de l'iPhone 14 Pro, une mise à jour importante de l'application Maison, d'importantes avancées pour la sécurisation des données d'iCloud avec le chiffrement de bout en bout des sauvegardes, notes et photos, ainsi que diverses petites améliorations et corrections de bugs. On imagine que c'est également iOS 16.2 qui apporte la compatibilité avec la fonction de SOS par satellite de l'iPhone 14 en France, dont le lancement est prévu ce mois-ci. Concernant la France, iOS 16.2 apporte enfin l'activation des appels Wi-Fi chez Free Mobile.


iOS 16.2 RC

Voici les notes de versions complètes fournies par Apple, en version anglaise seulement pour le moment :

Freeform
• Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone
• A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more
• Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing
• A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music
• Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up
• Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
• New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Lock Screen
• New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
• Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data
• Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule

Game Center
• SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with
• Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Apple TV
• Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favorite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Home
• Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
• Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text
• Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari
• News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location
• Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note
• AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content
• Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
• Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made
macOS 13.1 également en version RC iOS 16.2 en version RC, les nouveautés Apple Music Sing : le karaoké limité à des appareils récents
