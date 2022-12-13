Apple Watch : watchOS 9.2 est disponible

• Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics

• Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts

• New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics

• Noise app displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max with active noise cancellation

• Apple Card users with a Savings account can now check their balance in Wallet

• Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet

• Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra

• Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions

• Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

• Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus

• Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

watchOS 9.2 est de sortie ce soir pour les utilisateurs d'Apple Watch. Cette nouvelle mise à jour apporte notamment la prise en charge des itinéraires de course pour les coureurs et les cyclistes. Lorsqu'un même trajet est parcouru plusieurs fois, l'app Exercice offre des mesures sur ce trajet et suggère de le parcourir plus rapidement : on peut alors courir ou faire du vélo contre soi-même. Il y a d'autres améliorations plus mineures ainsi que des corrections de bugs.Voici les notes de version complètes de watchOS 9.2 fournies par Apple :Cette mise à jour comportant des corrections de bugs, il est conseillé de l'installer sans tarder. Pour cela, rendez-vous dans l'application Apple Watch de votre iPhone. Pour pouvoir lancer la mise à jour, la montre doit disposer d'au moins 50% de batterie et être placée sur son chargeur à proximité de l'iPhone.