Apple Watch : watchOS 9.2 est disponible

13 décembre 2022 à 19:19
• Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics
• Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts
• New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics
• Noise app displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max with active noise cancellation
• Apple Card users with a Savings account can now check their balance in Wallet
• Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet
• Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra
• Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions
• Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
• Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus
• Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions