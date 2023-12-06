Les nouveautés de macOS Sonoma 14.2, en approche

6 décembre 2023 à 09:30
This update introduces enhanced Autofill for PDFs and improvements to Messages and Weather. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
PDFs
- Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts
Messages
- Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner
- Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble
- Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend
Weather
- Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days
- New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed
- Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours
Clock
- Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer
- Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options
- Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers
This update also includes the following new features:
- Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites
- Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations
- Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods
- New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional Sámi languages
- Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.