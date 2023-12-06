Les nouveautés de macOS Sonoma 14.2, en approche


La sortie de macOS Sonoma 14.2 est proche : Apple a hier soir envoyé la version Release Candidate aux développeurs, et c'est elle qui sera déployée en tant que version finale si aucun bug majeur n'est détecté dans les prochains jours. On peut donc s'attendre à un lancement la semaine prochaine aux côtés d'iOS 17.2.

Cette mise à jour apporte une amélioration du remplissage automatique des formulaires PDF. Elle met en place trois nouveautés pour l'application Messages avec un nouveau bouton permettant de rejoindre le dernier message non lu au sein d'une conversation, la possibilité d'ajouter des stickers directement à une bulle de la conversation, et la fonctionnalité de validation des clés de contact d'iMessage. L'application Météo gagne la prédiction des niveaux de pluie et de neige pour les dix prochains jours, de nouveaux widgets, une nouvelle carte des vents et un calendrier lunaire interactif. L'application Horloge gagne la possibilité de lancer plusieurs compte à rebours simultanés en leur donnant des noms personnalisés, avec un historique pour relancer facilement des comptes à rebours utilisés fréquemment. Apple cite enfin quelques améliorations plus mineures, incluant l'intégration de Shazam au centre de contrôle.


macOS Sonoma

Voici la liste des nouveautés communiquée par Apple, uniquement en anglais pour l'instant :
This update introduces enhanced Autofill for PDFs and improvements to Messages and Weather. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

PDFs
- Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

Messages
- Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner
- Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble
- Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

Weather
- Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days
- New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed
- Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Clock
- Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer
- Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options
- Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers

This update also includes the following new features:
- Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites
- Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations
- Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods
- New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional Sámi languages
- Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.
