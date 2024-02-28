iOS 17.4 en version RC, sortie la semaine prochaine


iOS 17.4 est hier soir entré en version Release Candidate : c'est la dernière étape avant la sortie pour le grand public qui devrait avoir lieu la semaine prochaine. Apple n'a pas le choix du calendrier : c'est iOS 17.4 qui apporte les changements nécessaires au respect de la nouvelle législation européenne, la DMA (Digital Markets Act) qui entrera en vigueur le 6 mars. Voilà d'ailleurs pourquoi il n'y a pas de version RC pour macOS 14.4, watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4 et visionOS 1.1 qui devraient sortir plus tard.

Les changements apportés dans le cadre de la DMA sont majeurs, entre l'ouverture aux boutiques d'applications tierces, mise en place de moteurs alternatifs pour les navigateurs et possibilité pour les développeurs d'utiliser la technologie NFC au sein de leurs applications bancaires. Vous pouvez découvrir tous les détails sur cet article. À noter que ces importantes évolutions se font au prix des web apps progressives, dont la prise en charge est abandonnée en Europe.


iOS 17.4 RC

En plus des changements réservés à l'Union européenne, iOS 17.4 apporte des corrections de bugs et plusieurs autres petites nouveautés comme de nouveaux emojis, la possibilité pour Siri de lire un message dans une autre langue, la retranscription textuelle des podcasts, une nouvelle option pour la protection en cas de vol de l'iPhone, le chronomètre dans les Activités en direct, ou encore un nouveau protocole de sécurité pour iMessage. Voici les notes de version, en anglais seulement pour le moment :

Emoji
- New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in the emoji keyboard
- 18 people and body emoji add the option to face them in either direction

Apple Podcasts
- Transcripts let you follow an episode with text that highlights in sync with the audio in English, Spanish, French and German
- Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, tapped to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical
- Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language
- Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations
- Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models
- Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available
- Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into
- Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill
- Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My
- Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged
