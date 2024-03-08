Vision Pro : visionOS 1.1 corrige des bugs et améliore les Personas


Un peu plus d'un mois après la sortie du casque Apple Vision Pro aux États-Unis, la première mise à jour logicielle d'envergure est disponible avec visionOS 1.1 qui est arrivé en version finale hier soir. Après visionOS 1.0.3 qui avait été rapidement lancé pour corriger quelques bugs et apporter la possibilité de changer son mot de passe, la liste des nouveautés est cette fois nettement plus fournie.


visionOS 1.1 améliore grandement la qualité des Personas, ces avatars reproduisant la tête de l'utilisateur pendant les sessions de visioconférence. Apple a également ajouté diverses petites choses qui manquaient sur visionOS, comme divers outils de gestion de flotte, la validation des clés de contact d'iMessage ou la prise en charge des réseaux Wi-fi captifs. Il y a ensuite de multiples corrections de bugs, incluant le clavier virtuel et l'écran virtuel du Mac.

Voici les notes de version fournies par Apple :
Mobile Device Management
- Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs
- Support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more)
- Support for deploying apps in volume including iPhone and iPad compatible apps, visionOS apps included in a Universal purchase, and proprietary in-house visionOS apps
- Support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data

Messages
- Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Accessibility
- Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Apple Immersive Video

Persona (beta) and EyeSight
- Adds an option to enroll your Persona hands-free
- Improves hair and makeup appearance
- Improves neck and mouth representation
- Improves rendering of the eyes for EyeSight

Virtual keyboard
- Cursor positioning for text input is now more accurate
- Resolves some instances where the virtual keyboard placement obscures the text input field
- Fixes an issue where in some cases, the text preview on the virtual keyboard may appear out of sync with the text field in the app
- Fixes an issue where the edit menu may appear unexpectedly

Mac Virtual Display
- Improves the reliability of discovering and connecting to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display
- Resolves an issue where Universal Control may stop working
- Addresses a connectivity issue that occurs when a previously paired Bluetooth device cannot be found

Captive Network Support
- Ability to set up your device while using a captive WiFi network such as those found at hotels, cafes and airports
